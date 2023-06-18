Home » The major traffic accident in Canadian history and the Prime Minister expressed condolences | The deadliest traffic accident | Highway traffic accident
World

The major traffic accident in Canadian history and the Prime Minister expressed condolences | The deadliest traffic accident | Highway traffic accident

by admin
The major traffic accident in Canadian history and the Prime Minister expressed condolences | The deadliest traffic accident | Highway traffic accident

[NTD Times, Beijing time, June 17, 2023]On Thursday (June 15), the deadliest highway traffic accident in modern history occurred in Canada. So far, at least 15 people were killed and 10 people were seriously injured and sent to hospital. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences.

A major traffic accident occurred Thursday at a highway intersection in southwestern Manitoba, Canada. A large truck crashed into a minibus carrying 25 elderly people.

So far, at least 15 people have died in the car accident, and 10 people have been seriously injured and sent to hospital. The age of the victims ranges from more than 60 to more than 80 years old. The injured are currently being treated in hospitals in Winnipeg and Brandon.

Manitoba Provincial Public Health (MANITOBA SHARED HEALTH) Chief Executive Lanette Siragusa: “Most of the injuries were head injuries, fractures, etc. We are still in the process of diagnosing.”

The crash happened at the intersection of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of downtown Winnipeg. The bus passengers were on their way to the Carbury Casino at the time, CBC reported.

The crash is considered one of the deadliest traffic accidents in recent Canadian history. The Prime Minister of Canada tweeted and expressed his condolences through the media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I express my deepest sympathy to the people of Carberry, Manitoba, who have lost loved ones and are now going through a time of great distress. I declare that today the Peace Tower Flags will be flown at half-mast in memory of the victims.”

See also  “We need peace talks”. But Xi's words to Macron do not convince the West

Both drivers of the crashed vehicle survived, police said, but the cause of the accident and who was responsible are still under investigation.

NTDTV reporters Annie and Mei Xue reported from Canada

You may also like

Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang-...

“Bird Machine” will be Sparklehorse’s posthumous album

In Kosovo, the special police make the situation...

What does Jennifer Aniston eat | Entertainment

Because for me the European project remains an...

What to see in Trapani in a weekend

MotoGP, Bezzecchi ends warm-up on top ahead of...

Udinese News | Deulofeu has an enigma to...

The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona...

State of emergency due to floods in 56...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy