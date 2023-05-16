Home » The Majorcan band F/E/A releases the preview “Atta Boi”
“ANTI” It will be the third album by F/E/A with seven in which they represent the culmination of a process started with “Congo” (Bubota, 2016) and continued with “Vertebra” (El Segell del Primavera, 2018), his two previous albums. It is also the debut of a new group made up of Vincenzo Bibiloni (low), Joan Cabot (battery), Take Cinnamon (guitar), Arturo Fernandez (guitar), david ribas (guitar) and Aunt More (samples).

The album bets on the violent, sharp and atmospheric contrast between noise-rock, instrumental post-rock and experimental metal. Recorded live at the Diorama Sound studios in Palma, the EP has been produced by Toni Salvà and has been mastered at Micro-moose-berlin by Doug Henderson (Swans, Michael Gira).

“ANTI” will see the light June 6th hand stamps Electric Talon Records (USA), Sliptrick Records (Europe) y Mistake! Music (Spain).

With members from other island formations such as Marasme, Lost Fills, Bay City Killers, Dead Eye Wolves o Crash, F/E/A have been consolidated since 2013 as a collective dedicated to both sound experimentation and stage risk through different types of actions and performances. They are indebted to avant-garde sounds: from the post-rock textures of Godspeed You! Black Emperor o Mogwai to the forcefulness of the post-metal of Russian Circles; of the minimalism of Glenn Branca to the abrasive noise-rock of Boris o Sonic Youth; from the dissonances inherited from the no wave of Swans to the hypnotic rhythms of Spacemen 3 o Popol Vuh.

