The Malian army recaptures Kidal at the cost of many sacrifices ~ Plume du Desert %

On Tuesday, November 14, the Malian army announced that it had taken control of the town of Kidal, stronghold of the Tuareg independence rebels. A victory that it owes in part, according to several sources, to Russian mercenaries without whom it would not have entered Kidal any time soon. The “reconquest” of this town, a Tuareg stronghold, did not, however, take place without collateral damage.

With significant support from mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, the Malian army took up position in the strategic town of Kidal. A victory recorded after several days of raids carried out with a combination of air-land actions. These raids ended up destabilizing the Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP) rebels who had until then put up fierce resistance to the Malian and Russian fighters.

The army has occupied the territories of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) in Kidal, announced a press release from the Malian transitional government. “ This operational prowess, he indicates, represents a decisive step in the context of the handover of MINUSMA assets to the armed security forces.It is “.

After this announcement from the Malian authorities, the Burkinabe government and that of Niger welcomed the resumption of the city of Kidal and issued a “ tribute to the men and women who committed themselves to making this victory possible “. Both countries, members of theAlliance of Sahel States (AES) which they created with Mali, reiterated their support.

Civilian victims

Local sources indicate that around twenty civilians, including women and children, were killed by airstrikes. “ Several vehicles carrying families fleeing to Algeria were reportedly targeted by Malian armed forces planes », reports the online newspaper “Contrepoints”. According to the same source, “ since the capture of Kidal, many local witnesses report an increase in drone strikes on Tuareg hamlets near Kidal », citing, among others, a trader named Ouguenat Ag Telele and his 4-year-old granddaughter as well as a student named Awinane Ag Achkounine. Several activists confirmed these allegations on social media.

Several lootings of homes and businesses were also reported in the city of Kidal. Videos of the scenes were shared on social media.

The Malian armed forces and their Wagner auxiliaries have already been accused of atrocities against civilians, so some spoke of the systematic massacre of the Tuareg. It is feared that new blunders will be committed in this region after the recapture of Kidal. On social networks, some Internet users are calling for “ demographic growth in Kidal “, while others “reassure” of ” equitable sharing of the whites of the Adrar des Ifoghas “. Which seems like an apology and a call for the massive rape of indigenous women.

