The man from Belgrade was found by his wife’s brother down the precipice and came to him Info

A man from Belgrade was found in a ravine by his wife’s brother in Montenegro.

Vladan Stanković (48) from Belgrade disappeared three days ago in Montenegro. After his body was found in the ravine of his his wife Dragica said that she suspected that he had fallen ill and that this was the cause of the terrible tragedy.

“Vladan probably got sick on Monday when he was driving his car from Utjeha to Ulcinj, so he ran off the road and crashed into a ravine. After three days of searching, my brother found him, using ropes to descend to the bottom of the gorge to reach Vladan... Now I’m waiting for the autopsy to find out what really happened to my husband,” said the shocked woman.

Dragica explained that she came to Utjeha with Vladan and her children on the 4th of July, where they have a cottage. “We were in a summer house with our twins, who are 12 years old. We were not limited by time, so we were thinking about when to go back to Belgrade. Since Vladan had a stomach ache on Monday, we decided to pack up and head home. He just went to buy cigarettes and bread and quickly returned. He left the car at the gate. He said that he had to lie down for a while, 10-15 minutes, and that we would leave after that, since we were already packed. I wanted to drive, but he wouldn’t let me. When he got up, he told me that before the trip he had to go to Ulcinj to get oil for the car, one of his sons wanted to go with him, but Vladan refused, he insisted on going alone. He left and disappeared,” said Dragica.

Since he did not return to the cottage, she called Vladan, but he did not answer the phone. “My brother quickly came from Belgrade to Utjeh to help in the search for Vladan. Finally, he found it at the bottom of the precipice, using a rope to descend to Vladan since it is very steep there. The place where Vladan was found is about five kilometers from our cottage in Utjeha. It is a dangerous curve, there is a lookout point, and below is a big slope. He probably got sick while driving, so the steering wheel slipped out of his hands, the autopsy will show what really happened. “The brother went to the police to give a statement about the discovery of the body, and the public prosecutor is conducting the investigation,” she said.

Vladan’s widow notes that her husband has never had any major problems and it has never happened to him before that he went somewhere without contacting her. “He wasn’t in a bad mood, he didn’t have any conflicts. We have two golden children and everything was fine between us. Vladan had high blood pressure, but he was taking medication, and last year he was in the hospital for several days due to inflammation of the pancreas, but it was cured. “We were preparing barbecue and other heavy meals at sea, so that’s probably why he had a stomach ache on Monday, when he died behind the wheel,” explained Dragica.

