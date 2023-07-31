The man in Idlib who offers his children for sale is the symbol of Syria’s desperation – Corriere TV

At a checkpoint, the man’s motorcycle and contraband cigarettes were confiscated

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recently published the news and the respective video of a man from Idlib who offered his children for sale. A story that gives the measure of the desperation of the displaced population who for years have been massed in the northern Syrian province on the border with Turkey, administered by the Qaedist militia Tahrir Sham. «The man works as a tire dealer and to supplement his meager income he sells smuggled cigarettes and fuel – reports the Observatory – At a checkpoint, the militiamen seized his motorbike and all his merchandise. Desperate, he went home and picked up his younger children and crossed the streets of Idlib offering the two boys, who walked behind him with their heads bowed to the ground, for sale”. «O people, I’m selling my children – says the man on video, in anger and discouragement – Whoever wants to buy, come forward! I’m from the Atma refugee camp.” Some passers-by took video footage and posted it on social media.

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 10:19 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

