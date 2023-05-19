The man killed in Syria on May 3 by the United States and previously identified as an al Qaeda leader may have been a civilian

On May 3, Centcom – the US military’s central command responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – He said of killing a leader of the al Qaeda terrorist organization in northwestern Syria. More than two weeks later, two US Department of Defense officials anonymously told the Washington Post to doubt that the man killed was really an al Qaida leader.

According to a reconstruction of Washington Post, the man’s name was Lotfi Hassan Misto, he was 56 years old and at the time of his death he was grazing a flock of sheep near his home. He had been hit by a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The newspaper spoke to several terrorism experts that there are many elements that suggest that Misto was neither an affiliate of al Qaida nor a leader of the organization. First of all, after his death there has been no confirmation from al Qaida, a rather anomalous fact in cases like this, and then there are various other details to consider: for example the fact that the city where the attack – Qorqanya, in Idlib province – is controlled by a rival group of al Qaida, called Hayat Tahrir al Sham, and it seems unlikely that a leader of the organization could operate in that area.

US authorities have so far not confirmed that the man killed in the May 3 attack was actually Misto. A Centcom spokesman told the Washington Post that an investigation will be launched to ascertain whether a civilian was killed or not.