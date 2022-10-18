BEIJING – The words written by the mysterious “bridge man”, the bridge man who last Thursday hung two banners in one of the flyovers in Beijing to challenge President Xi Jinping and his zero-Covid policies – and that someone on the Net is already compared to the well-known “tank man”, the lone protester from the days of the Tiananmen Square uprising – they spread clandestinely to the rest of China. And in other parts of the world.

According to VOCN, a group of anonymous Chinese citizens who runs an Instagram account with over 30,000 followers, the slogans have appeared in at least seven other cities in the country, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Canton. In addition to 200 universities in the rest of the world: from the US to Japan, from France to Taiwan. Written mainly in public toilets or on university bulletin boards. “No to Covid tests, we want food. No to restrictions, we want freedom. No to lies, we want dignity ”, read one of the banners that appeared last week. The same slogans that reappear now. “No to dictatorship”, “No to Covid tests” some of the graffiti that appeared in the bathrooms of the China Film Archive Art Cinema in Beijing. In another of the images posted online by the VOCN collective, on the door of a public bathroom in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan, we read the number 8964: reference to the Tiananmen massacre of June 4, 1989. “The spirit of 8964 will not be never extinguished. ”Anonymous protests – as publicly challenging the secretary general can lead to many years in prison in China.

After the protests at the Sitong bridge in the Chinese capital last week, the censors had immediately done their part, obscuring posts on social media that contained the words “bridge”, “Beijing”, “courage” or “Haidian” (the name of the Beijing district where the protest took place). Many people have had their account blocked.

In his speech at the opening of the Communist Party Congress on Sunday, the Chinese leader defended his zero-Covid policy: “We have protected people’s lives.” A policy that is destined not to disappear in the short term and that is exasperating more and more Chinese.

Meanwhile, on the Net, speculations on the identity of last week’s mysterious protester, taken away by the police, are multiplying: some believe that he is a 48-year-old man who lives in the Chinese capital and who has published essays under the pseudonym of Peng Zaizhou and that his real name is Peng Lifa.

Protests against Xi not only in China, but also in the rest of the world. Two days ago – the opening day of the CCP Congress – a Hong Kong boy was beaten up during a demonstration and dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester. This morning, the spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry said that “disturbing elements” entered “illegally” in the diplomatic headquarters. The footage released by the BBC shows a man in a black cap and ponytail being dragged through a gate in the consular area, where he is kicked and punched by five men.