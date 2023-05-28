The man who climbed the tower in Kruševac video | Info

A video appeared of a man who was rescued from a tower in Kruševac, when he climbed to the top due to a challenge, and then could not come down.

The drama in Kruševac today arose when a man climbed to the top of the Donjon tower in the archaeological park in this city and could not come down. It is BT (46) from Kruševlja who was rescued from this location by firefighters, and the Mountain Rescue Service also had to react.

“Firefighters from Kruševac also participated in the descent, who called the Mountain Rescue Service. It was a man who climbed the Donjon tower in Kruševac and could not come down. GSS rescuers set up an anchorage and lowered him one by one,” said the GSS for “Blic”.

The drama lasted more than two hours. There are dozens of curious observers in the gate of the Lazarica church and in the archaeological park of Lazarev grad. “When I arrived here, where should I die now! I am God’s witness, this is what faith is. I am God’s witness and prophet who repented from being a thief on the cross with Jesus, because he believed,” says this man who climbed the Donjon tower.

Immediately after being lowered, he was identified by the police. According to footage previously released by BT, the man did the challenge to prove himself to his friend and prove to him that it was possible to climb the tower. A drone with a string was raised to pull the rope, but the man initially refused help, but the rescuers managed to persuade him to cooperate and gave him protective equipment.

The Mountain Rescue Service appealed to all citizens to be careful in assessing where they want to climb so that they do not end up in a situation where they could endanger their lives. Evacuation was also made difficult by the condition of the tower, the stones are prone to crowning. At least two larger stones fell to the ground.

