The man who raped the woman and beat the baby was detained Info

The High Court in Belgrade ordered detention for VM who beat a baby and raped an illegitimate woman

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić/Kurir

The decision to order detention was made by the judge for preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade, due to the suspicion that his stay at liberty will influence the witnesses and due to special circumstances that indicate that he will repeat the crime in a short period of time, said the spokeswoman of that court, Tatjana Matić, reports Flash writing by Tanjug. The suspect is charged with the crimes of “rape” and “domestic violence”, it was announced earlier from the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade. At the hearing at the prosecutor’s office today, he denied the criminal acts he was charged with and presented his defense.

The order to conduct an investigation against VM was brought because of the suspicion that on June 1, around 9 p.m., he raped his common-law wife with the use of force and threats, while she was crying and suffering severe pain. He threatened to kill her if she called the police. He threatened to kill her if she called the police, as a result of which the victim became even more afraid for her safety and that of their common child.

It is also suspected that in the previous few days, when the child’s mother was not present, VM abused their six-month-old son, hitting him on the head and body, as a result of which the child suffered several physical injuries.

(WORLD/Blic)