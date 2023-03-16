Home World The management sim Anno 1800 arrives today on Xbox Series X|S, free for one week
Ubisoft reminds us that today the historical management Anno 1800: Console Edition finally comes up Xbox Series X|Sthus allowing all lovers of “sim” style games to immerse themselves in the evocative atmospheres of the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

But that’s not all: the French house has announced that from today until March 23, the game will be accessible for free to all console players, so as to allow us to evaluate their qualities in view of a possible purchase.

Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, Anno 1800: Console Edition is a strategy and city-building game that offers players the opportunity to demonstrate their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, create efficient and profitable logistics networks, colonize a new exotic continent, organize expeditions to the four corners of the globe and dominate diplomatic, commercial or military adversaries. The console edition of Anno 1800 will offer a complete and updated experience of Anno, with a completely redesigned user interface and controls, thanks to the new generation consoles.

The announcement is accompanied by a launch trailer and a video tutorial that introduces us to the gameplay. Here they are below.

