The Mañana Culture, review of their album Bravado (2023)

It is not lost on anyone that there is a considerable (and inspired) revival of rock, with a multitude of bands attacking any possible manifestation or variation of the genre. A trend that also occurs in some areas of our geography and that, to a large extent, has a place in the color palette of The Morning Culture. The group from Burgos/Madrid boasts notable results when it comes to agreeing certain specificities of the style and deriving them into solid and convincing songs, often seasoned with a clearly structured indie-pop desire for guitars.

The group proves her ability to achieve compositions that look dim, melancholic and suitably darkened, but at the same time she is really careful with those melodies that lie energetically in the shadows. The combo presents a highly detailed collection, with a convincing and elegant demeanor that points in multiple directions at all times. His (and depending on the moment) is a debtor proposal from Pearl Jam, Echo & The Bunnymen, Elbow, the French Archive, Depeche Mode, The Cure or even The Verve from the first two albums.

This is the conclusion that emerges from the eleven songs (plus a successful version of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”) that make up “Bravado”, among which the aggressive “Worst Kept Secret” as an opening, the pretty “Pictures”, or the measured point of epic that gives off “Yesterday News” while the long shadow of Eddie Vedder and company extends. Also in the hit box is the piece that gives the release its title: a potential single that even reminds us of the best (and steamiest) Coldplay, “Angelene” doing the same with INXS, or the industrial “Cold Hands”.

The first album by the Castilian band made up of Andrew McAffer, Samuel Peñas and Miguel “Pete” Benito (along with Nacho Cowabunga and Carlos Gutiérrez) seems to be the umpteenth consequence of the pandemic. Although, first of all, “Bravado” It manifests itself as an album thoroughly worked by the quintet with talent, security and good taste. A work with literary references (and inspiration) that, almost certainly, will convince any fan of the sound coordinates in which it moves thanks to its impeccable sound and, incidentally, its latent universality.