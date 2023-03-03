We have just started the distribution of the magazine corresponding to the month of March. Horses that have the revelation group Dove as protagonists of its cover.

Madrileños Dove are released in long format with “Not yet” (La Castanya, 23), an album with the majority of potential singles that can (and should) boast of combining pop and distortion in a commendable balance. So much so that it points to the group as a candidate for one of the revelations of the season and that has promoted it to our cover.

Time passes and Micah P. Hinson continues to sign songs as haunting, moving and heartbreakingly beautiful as those that make up “I Lie To You” (Ponderosa, 22), an album that will be presented in mid-March on Spanish stages. And, by the way, he also continues to offer interviews in which he speaks at length and openly.

“I don’t want to” (Self-published, 23) represents the coming-out of Rococo, the Madrid band led by Aníbal Yanguas, who is accompanied by musicians who are also part of Naranja, Biela, Featherweight and Corea la buena. Together they sign a solid emo pop rock album that deserves attention.

Ivan FerreiroSurrounded by his usual musical family, led by his brother Amaro and Ricky Falkner, he returns freer than ever with “Trench pop” (Warner, 23), ten new songs like refuge, healing and complaint, where creativity and enjoyment beats hard, as well as a playful electronic breeze under its wings.

Londoners Shame refine their proposal without losing an iota of their telluric force in “Food For Worms” (Dead Oceans/Popstock!, 23), an ode to camaraderie and the imperative need to look less at each other’s navels.

The last time we spoke to Kakkmaddafakka We did it in a room in Barcelona that no longer exists and Axel Vindenes, the band’s singer, almost vomited on me due to mild food poisoning. Now, just like that warm summer night, a medical marijuana cigarette lights up as he smiles, ready to speak with the same enthusiasm “Revelation” (Bergen Mafia, 22), his sixth album.

The music of Lia Kali it is a fusion of rap and neo-soul with other genres. His life is an exercise in constant improvement. Both things are reflected in “Against all odds” (Propaganda Pel Fet, 23), the long-awaited new work by one of the most talented and future voices on the scene

The Stranglers They continue to be a legend and deservedly so. On the verge of reaching fifty years of their career, they still travel to meet their audience. In March we will be able to see them presenting their successes and “Dark Matters” (Coursegood, 21).

the people of tarragona Crim They are road hungry. That is why this month they will go out to present the songs from their new work, “Songs of Death” (HFMN/B- Core, 23), which have already become benchmarks of their own throughout the territory.

All this in what concerns the larger interviews, but in this issue you will also find articles starring the Basques Zea Mays or Warhaus, as well as a special dedicated to the Celtic Frost metalheads and another with all the information about our demoscopic parties which will take place in Madrid (March 16) and Barcelona (March 31). All this without forgetting our usual sections dedicated to reviewing records, books, comics, movies, series and podcasts.