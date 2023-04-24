The Mars Volta, review of May God Curse My Heart (2023)

I admit that the idea of ​​the acoustic version of the last and triumphant album of return of The Mars Volta It caused me some concern. We know that the art of exaggeration typical of American culture made itself present in particular ways –obviously not in the typical American way– in the historical agenda of the Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez López band, and always, badly. and except for the fierce criticism of a certain part of specialized journalism, they emerged gracefully from that vulnerable artistic place.

I quote the word hype because it might look that way for them to come back with a pop record and then revise it acoustically. But less more less was more, right?

Let’s go back to the first sensations: in all those pseudo-apocalyptic thoughts, I forgot to remember the “Messi moment” they are living: they came back and after a long career they were world champions. The inspiration that brought them back to the podiums (read podiums as the devotion of their audience, the success of the tours and the good reviews obtained in 2022) seems to continue with energy, fattened by melodic successes and arrangements that sound totally natural.

If there is something that was missing in the original version of the album, it was something more of the presence of the Latin vibe that led the way with the first single. "Blacklight Shine" and then with the micro theme "May God Curse You My Heart", which, oh causality, titles this album. Well, here this debt is settled or at least no longer presses in the same way as before thanks to the fact that, to cite a clear example, the percussions do not sound like brushes and patches without a snare, that is, a simple minimization of noise or undisguisable jazzification, for On the contrary, they express root, mystery, ritual, tribe and spell.

Above an excellent performance in instrumentation in general (Omar Rodríguez López on guitars, Eva Gardner on bass, Leo Genovese on piano) and that Bixler-Zavala’s voice is in a moment of grace, the fact that the rhythm The heart of the album is the percussion by Daniel Díaz, and that this has a direct influence on the Latino perception of the band.