The Mars Volta will release an acoustic album next month

The Mars Volta will release an acoustic album next month

“May God curse my heart” is the new totally acoustic album by the American rock band The Mars Volta what will come out April, the 21st hand in hand again Clouds Hill.

the american band The Mars Voltaleadered by Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavalareturned to the music scene last year after almost ten years of inactivity -which has allowed them to recover At The Drive-In among other things- and, now, they have surprised all their fans by announcing a new acoustic album “May God curse my heart” that will see the light next April, the 21st.

Rodriguez-Lopez, the group’s guitarist, comments on the following: “I realized that I could finally make a record like this now. I just had to make it happen.” The album is a new interpretation of all the songs from his previous and self-titled project, and the first advance that has been released has been the improved flute and percussion version of the song “Blank Condolences”, with the bass of Eva Gardner and the piano of Leo Genovese.

“May God curse my heart” It will feature the fourteen songs from the self-titled album released last year, completely acoustic so that the group’s fans can enjoy the band’s music in its purest state. Omar explained that “that was the experiment. And it was super fun. I feel like The Mars Volta is finally getting started, that’s why the last album was self-titled, because we finally stripped it all down and got to what the whole concept was at the beginning. And this acoustic version comes from a deep place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own raison d’etre.”

