Since January 17, when Martinez Zogo was assassinated, we have the impression of being immersed in a rather strange fiction. Because this file looks more and more like a Netflix series with all its twists and turns…

Horror movie

The Martinez Zogo affair began with a macabre scene, with the discovery of the mutilated body of the former station manager of Amplitude FM radio.

Subsequently, we learned with horror that this journalist had been savagely tortured, before being brutally murdered. This dossier therefore began with general consternation, which moreover spread through all the Western chancelleries. The Martinez Zogo case has transcended freedom of expression to become a matter of state, human rights and freedom of the press. The abomination of this kill helped make this synopsis the equivalent of a true horror movie.

A crime novel

Subsequently, there were investigations. President Paul Biya — himself — ordered theopening of a gendarmerie-police procedurein order to get hold of the sponsors and the performers of this heinous assassination.

As in Derrick, we first captured Lieutenant-Colonel Justin Danwe, the chief of operations of the DGRE (the equivalent of the CIA in the United States). We then got our hands on his immediate boss, Maxime Eko Eko, as well as about fifteen members of the commando, all also belonging to our intelligence services.

But the highlight of the show was Monday, February 6 at six o’clock. Three simultaneous arrests took place in the respective homes of Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, Bruno Bidjang and Colonel Nsoe Etoundi. The reasons for their arrests remain relatively unclear for the moment.

Still, this case is more and more like an episode of the Columbo series. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) informs us that they have the exclusive content of the depositions, but the government refuses to communicate officially on the evolution of this file. And the public is drinking on social networks thanks to the kongossas who are dumped there by whistleblowers like Boris Bertolt, Rémy Ngono, Pierre La Paix Ndamèetc.

These are also love stories that are played out behind the Martinez Zogo affair. Source: ocamer.com/CC-BY

A comedy play

Finally huh, this story is almost a comedy. Between the wives of the arrested who are themselves arrested and then released in dribs and drabs, between the henchmen of each other and the collaborators of Zomloa who are interviewed, or even the case of the journalist Xavier Messe; this one who had claimed to know more since Wednesday, January 18, but who recanted after spending only two days at the State Secretariat for Defense (SED)…

It is a tragicomic story. Because the lives of these twenty defendants are at stake, and yet the lawyers of Amougou Belinga and Justin Danwe are waging war through the media. Raoul Christophe Bia made a report to defend the curious silence of Vision 4, and to ridicule the special correspondents of Equinoxe and Canal 2 that are Guy Zogo and Arnaud Nguefack. A mysterious stranger visited one of the defendants in this case, and the newspapers quickly imagined that it would be his future fourth wife. Influencers and favorite personalities of Cameroonians preferred to slip away on this sensitive issue (I am thinking of Samuel Eto’o and Francis Ngannou), while their voices could help with greater mobilization.

But the most ridiculous part of this story is above all the comings and goings of the defendants between the SED and the military tribunal. Round trips that keep public opinion in suspense and that are decided by a character that no one knew before: the government commissioner!

A romantic TV movie

Finally, it is also a romantic film. A Netflix series with rose water, as we know so well how to make it in Novelawood.

Since the death of Martinez Zogo, who does not know the face of his wife? She who now benefits from the close protection of four gendarmes, after having repeatedly proclaimed her insecurity and her fears. And then, who did not know the faces of Mélissa Etoundi and Ivana Bidjang? Eh ? These two pin-ups who are regularly at the bedside of their husbands (when permission to visit is granted to them) and, to tell you the truth, I find it relatively very romantic.

We remember that Bruno Bidjang had done the same for Ivana Essomba when she found herself in police custody in the Bryan Fombor case. We discover with Mélissa Belinga that money is not the only basis of her love, and that her support for the zomloa des zomloas seems for the moment quite sincere and unwavering.

We are therefore immersed in a tragi-romantic story, a bit like Titanic. The suspense in the decisions of the government commissioner puts several families on hold, and these tried wives are sometimes forced to meet before the military tribunal around two o’clock in the morning!

The Martinez Zogo affair, an unbearable thriller!

So since Sunday January 22 that the body of Martinez Zogo was found, we have the impression of being immersed in a very particular fiction. Because this file looks more and more like a Netflix series with its endless twists and turns…

The Martinez Zogo affair, a news item! Because over time this story will unfortunately become a news item, even if some media fight every day to try to keep the pressure on the authorities.

The Martinez Zogo case, a state affair! Because it is still the highest intelligence services who are arrested in this procedure, as well as one of the most powerful businessmen of our Republic.

The Martinez Zogo affair, a real auteur film! Because there is tragedy, love, action, comedy but above all a lot, a lot of the supernatural and the paranormal.

Because for a month that Paul Biya had opened the investigations, Cameroonians have the impression that nothing is progressing. Some minds are beginning to suspect that they already want to drive us crazy, so that this affair is drowned like the other assassinations which had been definitively buried. And if we don’t want to do justice to our Martinez Zogo, let us at least reveal the cast of all his murderers. Because we will not be extras in your own series that you have organized yourself…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUIjustice for Martinez Zogo!

