World

The Masked Singer, the Venetian dancer-Knight Samuel Peron wins: here are all the characters revealed in the last episode

Il Venetian knight won the fourth edition of The Masked Singerthe Rai 1 show by Milly Carlucci which in recent weeks has been played on Saturday evening against Amici di Maria De Filippi. To hide behind the mask was samuel peróndancer of dancing with the Stars now become a “showman”.

“A beautiful and unexpected victory, I thought I’d last as long as a cat on the bypass. I was convinced I didn’t know how to sing and instead I discovered it”, said the dancer at the end of the episode. Competing with him for the grand final are six other masks that were all unveiled during the episode, performing gradually in front of the jury-investigator made up of veterans Francesco porters e Flavio Insinnayes Iva Zanicchialready sworn in last year, and by the two new entrants, Christian Of Sica e Serena Bortone.

The first character to reveal his identity was lo Shark: wearing the mask was Tullius Solenghi. Then it was the turn of the Stellaplayed by Simona Ventura. And again, the mask of Hamsterworn by Nathalie Guetta. Under al Riccio there was instead Massimo LopezWhile Donut era Nino phrases. It was he who faced the winner Samuel Peron in the final duel disguised as a Venetian Knight.

The mask for one night, however, behind the Heart, was Patty Right.

