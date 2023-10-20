The massacre of innocents in Gaza. Can Israel be accused of genocide?

After the horrific Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023the flags of Israel they were displayed in the Italian Parliament as a sign of support for Israel and to protest against Hamas terrorism. Palazzo Chigi was lit up with the colors of the Israeli flag. These attacks are indeed awful and have resulted in enormous loss of civilian life in Israel involving children and young people. The death toll is around 1300 people, most of them civilians. Together with the abduction of hundreds more Israeli civilians, these acts constitute “crimes against humanity” indefensible.

Israel’s response and, more importantly, what Israel has done in decades of indiscriminate killing, bombing, domination, racial oppression, illegal settlements and systematic destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure, could it, however, fall into a category somewhere between “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide”?

Here are 10 facts:

1. Since 2007, Israel has transformed Gaza in what Human Rights Watch called an “open-air prison” for more than 2 million people. Israel is carrying out widespread, systematic, and arbitrary detention of Palestinian civilians forced to rely on Israel for food, water, electricity, trade, mail delivery, access to fishing, medical care, or contact with the outside world.

2. For decades, Israel has carried out indiscriminate massacres of Palestinian citizens, including children and women. Even before October 7, 2023, the Palestinian death toll caused by the Israeli army’s “punitive incursions” between 2008 and September 2023 exceeds 6000 dead. Israel’s military approach to Gaza has been defined by Ephraim Inbar e Eitan Shamir in an editorial of Jerusalem Post as a strategy of “mow the grass”.

These days, the escalation of indiscriminate killings of civilians is reaching unprecedented levels of brutality. Since 7 October 2023, people have been killed in Gaza over 4000 people, most of them civilians. In just a few days in Gaza the Israeli army killed almost twice as many Palestinian children (n=1030) as the Russian army in Ukraine in more than a year and a half of brutal invasion (n=554). After the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, we should not expect similar action against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

3. As a United Nations investigation states, Israel engaged even before October 7, 2023 in “a deliberately disproportionate attack designed to punish, humiliate and terrorize a civilian population.” Furthermore, he has been found guilty several times of war crimes and of “using Palestinians as human shields during fighting”.

Read Also

Hospital destroyed in Gaza, US and EU ask for clarity. Moscow: “Israel shows that it has nothing to do with it.” Arab states attack Tel Aviv

4. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has stained itself further “crimes” against civilians, including the deprivation of food, water, medicines, electricity and fuel for the over 2 million residents of Gaza and having already caused over 330,000 displaced. The Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant he noted: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed… We are fighting human animals and we behave accordingly.” “Starving civilians” as a method of warfare is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime and may also meet the legal threshold for crime against humanity.

5. Israel has used white phosphorus in densely populated urban areas of Gaza. White phosphorus is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits the use of incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians.

6. On October 13, 2023, the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza. A “forced transfer” of a civilian population as part of an organized offense against it is considered a crime against humanity by the International Criminal Court. After telling Palestinian citizens to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, the Israelis struck convoys of civilians trying to do exactly what they were told, killing 70 people.

7. Both Hamas and the Israeli army targeted health facilities, but incidents of bombing of hospitals and ambulances are much more frequent by Israel. The recent massacre ofospedale Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist which caused around 500 victims is one of the worst crimes and still lacks clear accountability.

See also

Gaza, what remains after the attack on the Baptist hospital. The desperation of doctors: “Here people were looking for a safe place”

8. The year 2023 has established an absolute record for the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank and for the legitimization of outposts considered illegal by international law, as are all other settlements. There are now nearly half a million Israeli settlers in the West Bank, some of whom have been notable for terrorist attacks against Palestinian civilians. In the first six months of the year, there were 600 attacks by these settlers.

9. In 2021, Amnesty International produced a report titled “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: A Look at Decades of Oppression and Domination” which explains: “Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians in all areas under its control…which amounts to an apartheid prohibited by international law.” “Laws, policies and practices intended to maintain a cruel system of control over the Palestinians have left them geographically and politically fragmented, often impoverished and in a constant state of fear and insecurity.” This too according to international law, is a serious violation of human rights and a crime against humanity under international criminal law.

10. Finally, the Israeli army systematically targets and kills journalists, further serious crimes against international law.

What to conclude from these 10 facts?

Raz Segalan Israeli expert on modern genocide, calls the Israeli assault on Gaza a textbook case of “intent to commit a genocide“. Genocide is defined as “the deliberate killing of large numbers of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group.” However, the criteria for distinguishing the differences between “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” are not always clear. According to the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese: “Israel has already carried out mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the fog of war… in the name of self-defense, Israel is trying to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing“.

Share this: Facebook

X

