On the same day of the shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, where a 28-year-old man shot dead three adults and three children, a judge from the same state has authorised a measure that allows people over 18 to purchase a firearm without needing a permit. Previously, the age limit was 21, the same age limit for drinking alcohol.

Although this is obviously a coincidence, the American media they noticed how it is part of a context in which many US states governed by the Republican Party are trying in recent years to adopt more and more state-level laws to facilitate access to guns. This occurs even though in some of these states, as happened in Tennessee or previously in Texas, there have been very serious massacres with firearms, which however do not stop the work of the local republican administrations to liberalize the use of arms.

Audrey Hale, the person who committed the elementary school shooting, was carrying a handgun and two semi-automatic rifles, which are legally owned under state law. In the days following the massacre, police said Hale suffered from “emotional disturbances” and that she was being treated for this. Despite this, she was legally allowed to own firearms because Tennessee has no laws red flagthat is, the type of regulation that American states can introduce to confiscate weapons from people considered dangerous to themselves or to others.

Tennessee has been governed since 2011 by the Republicans, a party that historically in the United States is in favor of the maximum liberalization of the possession of weapons and against any form of restriction. To give an idea of ​​the commitment of Republican governors in this sense, just think that today there are 25 out of 50 American states that do not require citizens who want to buy a gun to obtain a permit (based on the Second Amendment of the US Constitution United States establishing the right of citizens to bear arms). That’s 9 more states than in 2020, all run by Republicans.

“It was the fastest statewide gun rights expansion ever,” al said New York Times Jacob Charles, a professor of firearms law at Pepperdine University in California’s Law School.

For example, two years ago in Tennessee, the state of the Nashville massacre, Governor Bill Lee, in office since 2019, passed a law that allowed anyone 21 or older to freely buy a gun in the state. The law, however permissive, had however been contested by the associations that defend the right to possess weapons, which had appealed asking that the minimum age be lowered to 18: the appeal was accepted on the very day of the Nashville massacre .

Furthermore, this year also in Kentucky, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia, the Republican governors have introduced legislation to expand the right to own guns, for example to remove so-called background checkscriminal background checks and identity checks on gun buyers, and strike down the laws red flag in effect.

Even in Congress, the United States parliament, the Republicans are carrying out initiatives in this sense: on the day of the Nashville massacre, the House Judiciary Committee should have had a discussion on a Republican bill to change a provision introduced in January by national government.

The standard concerns an accessory that allows a pistol to be hooked to the forearm or shoulder in order to make aiming more stable. Buying it is not illegal, but according to the new regulation, whoever owns it must register it by May and pay a small fee. Audrey Hale was also wearing one at the time of the massacre. The Republicans would like to eliminate this rule, but after the events in Nashville they decided to postpone the discussion.