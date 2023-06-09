The Master Gardener, Paul Schrader film review

What will the passage of time have that tames even the most indomitable? In “The Master Gardener”Paul Schrader, creator of fierce characters like Travis Bickle from “Taxi Driver” –He was a screenwriter for Scorsese’s film– introduces calm into a story that, if it weren’t for that, would tell little new. Once again, this director and screenwriter who grew up in the Calvinist doctrine and prolific author of stories full of tortured men speaks to us about redemption and guilt –as he did before in the thorny “The priest” and the cold “The Card Counter” with which this film (superior to them) forms a trilogy – through a gardener with a shocking past, whose betraying body mark he himself refuses to remove.

However, thanks to a script that takes care of its protagonist like a plant in need of light, there is beauty in this character who is a prisoner of her conscience and ordered by her boss –a powerful Sigourney Weaver– to train her wayward niece in her specialty – refreshing revelation Quintessa Swindell – wild shoot in need of rooting. The simple horticultural metaphor of this apprenticeship is perched like a vine by other cuttings in history and there is even a flowery scene with a romantic look, between the oneiric and the real, which appears unusual in the career of the one who devised, for example, that the estranged taxi driver Bickle out on his first date with a girl to see a porn movie. Almost half a century has passed between one scene and another.

There is hardly any violence –except for the final part that threatens to link the tape with the aforementioned work by Scorsese– in this film of second chances for those who want to take advantage of them. In fact, the only big downside that can be blamed on the script is that certain situations are forced to lead to an explosion of violence when the paths taken by Schrader had been different. And special mention for Joel Edgerton who accurately modulates the internal conflicts of the protagonist.