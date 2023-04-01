Just time to turn them on bugs yes they had to fall to prevent him from going further with his morbid attentions on the girls of the kindergarten where he taught religion. Discreetly, the agents of the local police in Milan took the 38-year-old teacher aside and took him away. They had it reported two colleagues when a 4-year-old girl said she was “cuddling” her. The arrest is the result of avery quick investigation which started from the prompt intuition of a teacher and from the notification of the Municipality to the «Weak subjects» department of the Public Prosecutor’s Office directed by the adjunct Letizia Mannella.

The arrest is the result of avery quick investigation which started from the prompt intuition of a teacher and from the notification of the Municipality to the «Weak subjects» department of the Public Prosecutor’s Office directed by the adjunct Letizia Mannella. However, there had been an episode that perhaps he should have advised against that man should be allowed to teach again: in November 2021, two months after he had been hired on a fixed-term basis by the Municipality on the indication of the curia, he had been sanctioned because in the middle of the pandemic he made children take off their masks to kiss and caress them freely. “Behavior of excessive confidentiality”, say the documents, which had cost him only a fine equal to four hours’ pay.

Passing in a corridor in mid-March and looking through the chink of the open door, a kindergarten teacher had noticed that in class the religious colleague he was physically too close to a little girl. The next day the teacher had found an excuse to ask the girl what was going on in class and had been told that the religion teacher was cuddling her. She had repeated the same to another colleague another little girl. See also U.N. Security Council holds meeting on Ukraine situation, Russia and US confront tit-for-tat

The two teachers immediately wrote two reports which, through the leaders of the school and the Child Protection Office of the Municipality, have reached the pm Rosaria Stagnaro who ordered the local police to put the two schools under control where the man taught. As soon as they were in operation, on Wednesday, the spy cameras took unmistakable images during the lessons in two different classes also on two other little girls. Enough and beyond for release the handcuffs at the wrists of alleged pedophile accused of continued sexual assault, aggravated by the fact that the victims are minors.

For the prosecutor Stagnaro the man followed a method for his goals. Appearing in front of the investigating judge Lorenza Pasquinelli, he availed himself of the right not to answer. With a note, the Municipality expresses “maximum closeness to families”, underlines the “timeliness of the intervention by all the municipal structures” and the “maximum collaboration offered” to the judiciary. Provide victims with psychological support in collaboration with the professionals and structures of the Asl. To the master, announces disciplinary measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

