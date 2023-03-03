Home World The May Festival will feature Pau Vallvé and Cala Vento, among others
Santa Coloma de Queralt, in Tarragona, will host the tenth edition of the May Festival, which will take place throughout the days 26 and 27 May. It will be a very important date in the evolution of a festival that was born from the efforts of a group of friends.

Although there are four months to go before it takes place, the festival has already released its full line-up and the truth is that, within the possibilities of an event that looks outside the most usual circuit, it has achieved a most appetizing grill .

We will be able to see on stage Pau Vallvé, Cala Vento, Mujeres, Ley DJ, Rombo, Habla de mí en presente, Bianca Steck, Ciutat, Cucut, Roserona, Aldo (Te Jodes y Bailas DJ), Sideways DJ, Aldo and Guim Bergadà DJ (Mainline Magic Orchestra y city).

Starting April 1 there will be celebration parties with various activities both in Santa Coloma de Queralt and in Barcelona (May 4 at Rouge Cocktail Club) or Igualada (May 13, within the Rec Festival).

More information and tickets at this link.

