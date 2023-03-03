Santa Coloma de Queralt, in Tarragona, will host the tenth edition of the May Festival, which will take place throughout the days 26 and 27 May. It will be a very important date in the evolution of a festival that was born from the efforts of a group of friends.

Although there are four months to go before it takes place, the festival has already released its full line-up and the truth is that, within the possibilities of an event that looks outside the most usual circuit, it has achieved a most appetizing grill .

We will be able to see on stage Pau Vallvé, Cala Vento, Mujeres, Ley DJ, Rombo, Habla de mí en presente, Bianca Steck, Ciutat, Cucut, Roserona, Aldo (Te Jodes y Bailas DJ), Sideways DJ, Aldo and Guim Bergadà DJ (Mainline Magic Orchestra y city).

Starting April 1 there will be celebration parties with various activities both in Santa Coloma de Queralt and in Barcelona (May 4 at Rouge Cocktail Club) or Igualada (May 13, within the Rec Festival).

More information and tickets at this link.