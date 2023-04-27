The May issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is already on the streets

Today, Thursday, we have just started the distribution of the magazine for the month of May. Examples that have the duo Cala Vento as absolute protagonists of our cover.

The Catalans Cala Vento They are home to many people. His songs are, for almost a decade now. They reaffirm it again in “Beautiful house” (Montgrí, 23), an album of bittersweet lyrics, powerful guitars, bad sound and some novelties (like the precious synths in “Conmigo”). Rock –and hut– for everyone.

With just two solo albums released, Caroline Polachek’s career is already one of the most promising in the industry today. The magnificent “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” (Perpetual Novice, 23) arrives at the best moment of her artistic life, with a projection that places her among the key figures of the most experimental pop. We talked to her about the meaning behind the album, her ties to Spain during its composition, and her long-awaited stint at Primavera Sound.

The Blaze return with “Jungle” (Animal63, 23), a second consolidation album that balances between generating a positive message about the idea that a better world is possible and at the same time reflecting that feeling of fighting for survival in a society that does not makes things not easy.

As always, but a little different. Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson continue their own on their twelfth album, “UK Grim” (Rough Trade/ Popstock!, 23), dealing with his personal way of understanding electronic punk rap with surprising melodic and rhythmic discoveries. We talked about all this Sleaford Mods.

The increasingly difficult to pigeonhole Algiers they return to the scene enraged and boasting of what could well be the most ambitious and risky album of their career. In "SHOOK" (Matador/Popstock!, 23), the combo seems to be taking the final step towards a magnetic precipice of sound that we discussed with bassist Ryan Mahan.

Irony, sarcasm, intelligent control of certain codes to play on the edge of disbelief and ingenuity. Samantha Hudson come back with “EVOO” (Subterfuge, 23) with the mission of making it very clear that regardless of any label, she is dedicated to making music. In May, in addition to concerts, she will present the MIN Awards gala within the framework of the Mallorca Live Festival.

the argentinian band Bersuit Vergarabat returns to Spain to share a great celebration with his followers, the twenty-fifth anniversary of his fourth album, “Debauchery”, which Gustavo Santaolalla produced. We will be able to see them in various Spanish cities. But before, we have asked La Pegatina to have a face to face with them.

Over time, Guido Minisky and Hervé Calvalho, that is to say Acid Arab, have become visionaries, artists who anticipated the mix of cultures in electronic music like no one else. Now we have here “٣ (Trois)” (Crammed, 23).

All this with regard to our larger interviews, but you can also find articles dedicated to Charlie Cunningham, Ron Gallo, Pau Roca (The Red Room) or a special on 4 great drummers who died in fateful circumstances. This is without counting our usual sections dedicated to reviews of records, books, movies, series, podcasts and comics.