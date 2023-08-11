The Me Too of chess: from Germany to the US, female players report harassment and sexism

“Poisoned” by the kings and queens, by the great games of history, by the intricate moves and by the slow intervals. This is how he defined himself the protagonist of the latest novel by Stefan Zweig, he felt “Schachvergiftet”, a chess addict. Even many women who still face this noble, ancient discipline today feel intoxicated. But not from themselves: from men.

Now a hundred of these white flies – chess is still dominated by male players – have written pen and paper and denounced the sexism, machismo, sexual abuse that dominate the sport where geniuses such as Bobby Fischer, Judit Polgar o Garry Kasparov.

