The mechanisms of debt ~ bigueblog

No matter where you’re reading this from, you’ve probably already heard about debt. This economic concept concerns all countries and is an economic issue for each of them. It is often used as a justification for the policies pursued by our governments. But do you really know what it consists of? What are its operating mechanisms and why does it drive our economies so much? Become knowledgeable on the subject by reading this article.

Why does the State go into debt?

In economics, a debt is defined as a sum of money that a person, natural or legal, owes to another after having borrowed it from them. With regard to the business world, debt is often a means used to finance operations or investments. Debt has become a real lever for the economy and allows States to finance numerous projects. But too much debt can endanger the economic situation of a country, hence the importance for a country to be solvent.

Credit: Shutterstock, Sersoll (CC)

Public debt

The public debt is, in the field of public finances, all the financial commitments made in the form of loans by a State, its public authorities and its organizations which directly depend on it.

It is a consequence of the deficit of budget balance. To borrow, states must turn to the financial markets to find investors. To finance its deficit, it borrows money from banks, which causes it to take on more debt. The State goes into debt via bonds (debt securities which are sold to banks, which then resell them to institutional investors). These bonds have interest rates that the State pays every year and when they mature, it repays the amount originally borrowed. Interest is the debt charge (cost of borrowing). The state goes to banks to repay its obligations, pay its interest and finance its old debt with new debt.

The State is immortal, it can go into debt over long maturities, which means that the debt does not disappear. It is renewable and the payment deadline is postponed indefinitely (rolling the debt) and can increase revenues by raising taxes or stimulating growth. Public debt is borrowed from financial markets, banks and central banks (generally public institutions that create and destroy money). The more the State goes into debt, the more it is inclined to pursue an austerity policy in order to maintain the confidence of the markets and investors in order to be able to refinance its debt.

When the State inspires confidence, creditors can pay to keep their money safe. If interest rates rise, the debt burden becomes higher. The State will go into more debt and inspire less confidence, investors will then demand a higher interest rate before lending their money. This confidence is linked to the rating assigned to States by rating agencies, and can be based on criteria such as the economic situation of the country, its stability or its monetary and budgetary policy. When you borrow again to pay your debt, it feeds itself, it’s the snowball effect.

Image by Rilson S. Avelar of Pixabay

When the country can no longer pay the charges it owes, it defaults, as was the case the case of Argentina in 2001. It was excluded from financial markets for 15 years, which impacted public spending (current operating expenses, security, health, social benefits, investments in infrastructure).

THE central banks can buy part of the public debt of States, such as the European Central Bank (ECB). But it can only buy public debt on the secondary market, that is to say, the market where the debt has already been purchased for the first time by investors. We then speak of debt monetization.

Domestic debt

Domestic debt is the part of the national debt that a country owns. A part that is acquired by the citizens of a country themselves. It has many advantages. The ease of trading in the local currency, in other words how easy it is for a government to operate in the local currency and not have to constantly deal with fluctuations in foreign currency pairs. Freedom to negotiate with internal creditors.

External debt

It is all of the State’s financial commitments towards foreign suppliers. This debt is of different natures. It is called multilateral when it links a country to one or more international financial organizations. That is to say loans, committed to international institutions such as the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund (IMF). And a bilateral public debt (borrowings made by a State from another State). External debt can also be incurred by private companies (a local industrial company, a local bank). It can be short, medium or long term, concessional, semi-concessional or commercial.

Private debt

Private debt is considered to be the debt of any natural or legal person who is not a public administration. It is the debt generated when a person applies for a loan or credit, when a company issues bonds.

A country’s private debt is the sum of all debts that all businesses, families, and financial entities that reside in that country maintain. It doesn’t matter whether we owe the debt to national or international investors.

These debts are used to finance the expenses of those who request them, but unlike public debt, most of these debts come from credits and loans. Although there are also many companies that issue debt securities to finance themselves, practically through the same system as a country’s debt issues. The interest rate on these issues will depend on how confident the markets are that this company or financial institution will return the money.

Debt service

Debt service is the name given to the activity that a state implements to repay its debt each year. It designates the amount that the borrower must pay each year to honor their debt. It should not be confused with the debt burden, which only covers the interest service on the debt.

Debt service can pose payment problems if the State is not solvent and does not have debt capacity. The problem arises acutely when the debt is contracted in a foreign currency, while the country depends on its foreign exchange reserve to service the debt. The amount that is subject to debt service can be divided into two parts. The principal, that is to say the amount originally borrowed, as well as the interest, calculated by applying an interest rate to the principal. It therefore includes the repayment of part of the capital which is the “principal” and the fixed interest called “the debt charge”. It is a deadline established between the State and the creditor to define the timing of debt repayment. Debt service is fluid because it may be subject to reschedulingsuspension or deletion.

Image by Alan Cleaver of Pixabay

The World Bank Group actively advocates comprehensive solutions to debt based on at least four axes: debt suspension, reduction, restructuring and transparency. The World Bank and the IMF have called on G20 countries and multilateral creditors to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (ISSD) to meet liquidity needs and mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the economies of developing countries. This is how it was recorded a suspension of debt service by the G20 for African countries to the tune of $1.9 billion. Since its entry into force on May 1, 2020, it has made it possible to reduce the debt of more than 40 countries including Senegal, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau for a total amount of more than 5 billion dollars.

The consequences of debt on the economy

Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires considerable investments, including in infrastructure, human capital and resilience to climate change. However, in developing countries, governments often have limited means to mobilize public revenue or private investment. The unfavorable development for them in the prices of raw materials, the rise of protectionism which limits the commercial outlets of Third World exporters are what pushes them into debt. When it is well managed, transparent and used as part of a credible and profitable growth policy, debt can create jobs and wealth. The use of debt plays an essential role for development, but unsustainable levels weaken growth. In recent years, debt-related vulnerabilities have been increasing in emerging markets and low-income countries.

High public debt can dampen private investment, increase fiscal pressure, reduce social spending and limit the government’s capacity to implement reforms and leaves a country vulnerable to future shocks. Debt is not the only problem of poor countries. In 2021, with a public debt that exceeds 250% of its GDP, Japan has become the country more in debt in the world. But Japanese debt is largely held by the Bank of Japan and local institutional investors (insurance companies, banks), under direct influence of the government.. So the country borrows from its banks, the debt is perpetually refinanced and never paid.

Debt is not inevitable. States need it to finance their economy. Debt used in profitable investments can produce wealth that can be paid for and can attract investor confidence. But if the debt is misused, the country can become insolvent, and its economy suffer the consequences.

