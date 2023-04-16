The medieval Spanish village evacuated by mistake

Loading player

Granadilla is a small medieval village located in the province of Cáceres, in the autonomous community of Extremadura, in western Spain. It stands on the ruins of an ancient fortification, is dominated by a fifteenth-century castle and is a rather well-known tourist destination in the area, however no one lives there. In the 1960s all the local inhabitants were forced to leave their homes to allow the construction of a reservoir that was also supposed to submerge the village, which in reality was never flooded. Despite various protests, it continues to be uninhabited to this day. Granadilla also appears at the end of the film with Antonio Banderas Legami!filmed in 1989 by the famous director Pedro Almodóvar, who is originally from Extremadura.

In the ninth century Passion fruit it was a fortified town, built by Muslim communities on the top of a hill at a strategic point along the Ruta de la Plata, an ancient trade route in the region. At the end of the fifteenth century, in the final period of the so-called Regain of the territory by the Christian kings, a Castilian nobleman had a castle and new walls built. The original name of the fortification was Granada, but after the conquest of the city of the same name in Andalusia and the expulsion of the Iberian Muslims from Spain in 1492 it was called Granadilla to avoid confusion.

In the following centuries the village continued to grow: it is estimated that in 1848 its inhabitants were little more than 700 and about a hundred years after 1.126. Things changed in the 1950s, when the dictatorship of Francisco Franco initiated a series of projects to build dams and reservoirs to boost economic development in various parts of Spain. A ministerial decree of June 1955 sanctioned the expropriation of most of the municipal lands and established that the inhabitants of Granadilla had to leave the village to allow the construction of the Gabriel y Galán reservoir, obtained from a dam on the Alagón river: this is how it began an exodus that lasted several years.

From June 15, 1960, the residents who had not yet left (about 480) were considered illegal occupants of the houses confiscated by the government. However, the last ones did so in 1964, by which time the water of the basin had submerged almost all the fields and pastures on which the inhabitants relied to maintain themselves. All the roads leading to Granadilla except one were also flooded, but the village was not submerged: it remained isolated on a peninsula that could still be reached. Although the plan did not go as planned and the town’s houses remained intact, the residents were not allowed to return.

Today Granadilla is one of the few fortified Spanish villages with walls still intact and is a kind of open-air museum. You can stroll through its streets, reaching the main square (Plaza Mayor), browse around the empty houses or climb the tower of the castle. However, there is no water and electricity, nor a tourist office, bars or restaurants. For years, an association of former residents and their descendants has tried to obtain permission to return to live in the village, but without success.

Eugenio Jiménez, a 75-year-old retiree who had to leave his post with his family as a boy, he said al Country that Granadilla should not be defined as “an abandoned town”, because the people did not decide to leave, but were driven out. In addition to Jiménez, who is the president of the association, other former residents spoke big injustice which they believe they have suffered: both due to the great difficulties of having to re-establish themselves elsewhere, and because today as then, according to them, the Spanish government does not listen to the appeals of those who would like to return.

In 1980 Granadilla was declared historical and artistic site and four years later it was included in the program for the recovery of abandoned villages, supported by the Spanish Ministry of the Environment, by that of Education and by that of the Housing, as well as by the council of Extremadura: within the program the other things have been restored both the walls and some buildings. The only ones who settle there for a few days a year are groups of students who contribute to the care and enhancement of the place thanks to an educational program financed by the government. Former residents and their relatives, on the other hand, meet twice a year, on November 1st and August 15th.

