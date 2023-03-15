The members of the girl group revealed that they could barely see in their right eye. Netizens claimed that they had amoebic keratitis. What kind of disease is this?

Yesterday, the topic of #宁艺卓righteye almost invisible# rushed into the trending searches on Weibo.

Ning Yizhuo is a female singer from mainland China who developed in South Korea and one of the members of the Korean girl singing group aespa.

Recently, in an interview with the media, she revealed that her eyesight was poor. “I had surgery once when I was young, and (referring to the right eye) was almost invisible.” Some netizens said that Ning Yizhuo’s disease is called amoeba cornea. There is no cure for inflammation, and there is a risk of blindness if neglected.

“The official name of this disease is Acanthamoeba keratitis, which is an eye disease caused by the infection of Acanthamoeba parasite. Acanthamoeba is generally found in water, and the main mode of infection is contact with polluted water sources. If you come into contact with polluted water when the cornea has a wound, or wear contact lenses contaminated by dirty water, it may lead to corneal infection.” Li Xiuyi, deputy chief physician of the Department of Ophthalmology, First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, introduced.

Li Xiuyi said that this disease was relatively common in the past, but with the improvement of living standards, people’s chances of being exposed to polluted water sources have been greatly reduced. The last time he saw a patient with Acanthamoeba keratitis was more than ten years ago forward.

“Acanthamoeba keratitis is not incurable, but it needs early detection and early treatment, and you can choose the corresponding drug eye drops. Because this disease develops very fast, the infection of parasites leads to an inflammatory reaction, and the cornea will be destroyed as if dissolved , Sometimes corneal perforation may occur within a week, and further development will lead to visual impairment or even blindness, which requires corneal transplantation to remedy.”

However, early detection of Acanthamoeba keratitis is difficult. Its symptoms are mainly eye redness, pain, blurred vision, etc., which do not have typical characteristics. Many doctors will treat it as fungal keratitis or viral keratitis first, which delays the condition.

At the same time, the diagnosis of Acanthamoeba keratitis is also difficult to a certain extent. “After being infected with Acanthamoeba, it does not necessarily exist in the form of protozoa, but may also exist in the form of cysts. This form cannot be seen with a common microscope and needs to be observed with a confocal microscope. The confocal microscope It is relatively advanced equipment, and not every hospital has imported it.” Li Xiuyi mentioned that another way to make a diagnosis is to scrape a specimen from the cornea for culture, but special medium is required, and the culture period is relatively long. Treatment is likely to be delayed during the waiting period.

Li Xiuyi reminded that Acanthamoeba keratitis is very rare nowadays, so there is no need to worry, but you still need to pay attention to eye hygiene in daily life.