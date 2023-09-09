The Mental Toll of Seeking Asylum: Hong Kong Students’ Struggles in the UK

Hong Kong Students Flee to UK Seeking Asylum Amid Political Unrest

September 7, 2023

Norwich, UK – Venita, an 18-year-old Hong Kong student, found herself alone and desperate in a borrowed room in Norwich, UK, at the beginning of 2021. Fleeing Hong Kong three years ago due to her participation in the pro-democracy demonstrations on campus, Venita arrived in the UK with only £1,000 and no support. Like many other young people, she sought political asylum, facing loneliness, poverty, and mental anguish.

Following the implementation of the controversial “National Security Law” in Hong Kong in mid-2020, fear for personal safety prompted hundreds of Hong Kong residents, particularly young people, to flee to the UK. However, most of them, including Venita, do not hold a British National (Overseas) passport and are unable to apply for residence through the government’s BNO visa program. As a result, they must seek political asylum, leading to lengthy waiting periods and uncertain futures.

According to the British Ministry of Home Affairs, from 2020 to the end of this year, 299 Hong Kong residents, including 44 minors, have sought asylum in the UK, with only 28 receiving refugee or humanitarian protection status. Rejected applicants often face suspicions of abusing the asylum system, highlighting the challenges faced by those seeking refuge.

Upon arriving in the UK, Venita struggled to make ends meet, exhausting half of her savings within a month. With no right to work, she relied on the kindness of friends and acquaintances who provided temporary accommodation. After four months of uncertainty, Venita secured a scholarship to the University of Glasgow, where she studied Common Law and Politics. Subsequently, her application for refugee status was approved, and she was granted the right to work.

While Venita’s life has become more stable, the scars of her past experiences remain. She still suffers from anxiety and trauma, often experiencing nightmares of being arrested. “You have to act like a normal person, a grateful refugee trying to be a professional,” Venita explains, reflecting on the challenges she faces in her daily life.

Similarly, another asylum seeker named Rosen, who arrived in the UK two years ago, shares Venita’s struggles. Rosen lived in various places and experienced deteriorating mental health before moving into a sheltered dormitory provided by the government. Only then was Rosen able to receive treatment for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The UK Home Office has a legal obligation to provide accommodation to asylum seekers who are unable to find housing or meet their basic needs. However, due to a shortage of long-term housing, many asylum seekers find themselves staying in hotels, sometimes for an extended period. The government allows asylum seekers to access mental health services through the National Health Service (NHS), but they may face difficulties due to the lack of identification documents or proof of address.

As Hong Kong residents continue to seek asylum in the UK, the challenges they face highlight the need for proper support and resources. Organizations like “Hong Kong Aid” and Samaritan Befrienders Helpline play a crucial role in offering assistance and ensuring the mental well-being of these individuals. As the political unrest in Hong Kong shows no signs of abating, it is vital for nations to address the challenges faced by those seeking refuge and provide them with the necessary support to rebuild their lives.