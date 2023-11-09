The Menzingers, crítica de su disco Some Of It Was True (2023)

The seventh work of The Menzingers It begins with a confession that we hear with a pinch in our hearts because we have all been through it at some point. “I’m afraid I love someone who’s in love with someone else”they sing in the heartfelt and catchy “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing”.

The title of the new album by the Philadelphia quartet, “Some Of It Was True”, I already anticipated that: an album based partially or totally on true stories. The two guitarists and main composers, Gregor Barnett and Tom May, together write a reflective and at times nostalgic album with songs supported by experiences of the band and their closest environment. As another of the advances, “There’s No Place In This World For Me”inspired by some young Russians they met during their last European tour and who cannot return to their country because of the damn war.

Musically, the band continues to mature its proposal, increasingly influenced by classic American rock and with more mid-tempo (they highlight “Come On Heartache”, “Ultraviolet” y “Running In The Roar Of The Wind”), but without losing a bit of their punk punch. In this sense, he does not repeat Willy Yip as producer despite his excellent results in “After The Party” (17) y “Hello Exile” (19), but they got it right by recording this new collection of songs live with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, The War On Drugs) at the controls.

Growing up in the punk rock scene and evolving without betraying your essence shouldn’t be easy because there aren’t as many bands as The Menzingers. “Some Of It Was True” It is a compact album, full of glorious choruses and a raw sound that captures their energy on stage.