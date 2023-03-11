Home World The Merapi volcano, one of the most active in Indonesia, returns to erupt – Corriere TV
The Merapi volcano, one of the most active in Indonesia, returns to erupt – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) In Indonesia, the Merapi volcano erupted again on Saturday 11 March, with a lava flow 1.5 km long and a column of smoke 7 km further. It is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. This was announced by the national disaster management agency, which has invited the local population to stop all activity in a radius ranging from three to seven kilometers away from the crater. At present, however, no evacuation of the area is planned. The volcano is located in the Yogyakarta region and is one of the most active in Indonesia. (LaPresse)

March 11, 2023 – Updated March 11, 2023, 6:36 pm

