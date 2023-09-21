The Mercy that Defined Pope Francis’ Vocation

70 Years Ago: Pope Francis Reflects on His Calling to the Priesthood

September 21 marks a significant day in the life of Pope Francis, as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of his vocation to the priesthood. On this day in 1953, a young 17-year-old Jorge Mario Bergoglio attended a student celebration in his native Argentina. Little did he know that this day would become a defining moment in his life.

Before participating in the festivities, Bergoglio felt a strong urge to go to confession. He entered a church he frequented and encountered a priest he had never seen before. Reflecting on this experience after being elected pope, Bergoglio shared, “I felt that someone was waiting for me. I don’t know why that priest was there, why I felt the need to confess, but there was a presence waiting for me.” This encounter would profoundly change him. He heard a call, a voice within, urging him to become a priest. From that moment on, his faith journey was set in motion.

The theme of mercy and encounter with God’s love has been central to Pope Francis’ papacy. He often refers to Caravaggio’s famous painting, “The Calling of Matthew,” as it resonates deeply with his own experience. The painting depicts Matthew, a tax collector, being called by Jesus. Caravaggio portrays Matthew with a skeptical gaze, clutching his money while Jesus compassionately looks at him. To Pope Francis, this struggle between mercy and sin is a profound depiction of our own human vulnerabilities.

In a homily, the Pope emphasized the first step towards salvation is admitting our own sinfulness and recognizing the need for mercy. He stated, “The first condition for salvation is to admit that you are in danger, the first condition for being healed is to admit that you are sick, and the first condition for receiving the look of mercy is to admit that you are a sinner.” The Pope reminds us that Jesus’ gaze is one of love and compassion, calling us to cast aside our fear and turn towards Him.

Pope Francis compares his own calling to that of Matthew. He sees himself in Matthew’s gesture of clinging to his money, initially resisting the call. However, like Matthew, the Pope ultimately chose to follow Jesus. In an interview, he confessed, “I am a sinner, but I trust infinitely in our Lord Jesus Christ. Charity and patience, in the spirit of penance, I accept.” With these words, he acknowledges his own flaws but places his faith in the transformative power of Christ’s love.

As Pope Francis celebrates 70 years since his vocation to the priesthood, his life continues to be a testament to God’s mercy and the transformative power of encountering His love. His words and actions inspire millions around the world to seek forgiveness and embrace a life of compassion and charity.

