the message to Elon Musk

They are Twitter a new era has begun: for a few hours, in fact, to have the blue tick, or the certification that that profile is the official one, it is necessary to pay. It doesn’t matter who is in front of us, from the famous footballer to the Pope: almost no exceptions. Yes, because Elon Musk, owner of the social network, has decided to “give” the blue check to three characters: the basketball champion LeBron JamesWriter Stephen King and the legendary Star Trek ‘Captain Kirk’, aka the actor William Shatner. Some have decided that they will pay what is requested, while others have made it known that they will not pay out any amount.

Sergio Ramos and the message addressed to Elon Musk

The former Real Madrid Spanish defender also intervened on the matter Sergio Ramos which, however, has shifted attention to the social network’s ability to control that freedom of expression does not lead to insults, attacks and hateful messages. The footballer, now at PSG, at the end of the match against Angers decided by Mbappé’s double which momentarily brought the Parisians to +11 from Marseille (Tudor’s team will face Lyon on Sunday), took out his mobile phone and opened your own profile Twitter, now without the blue check despite the 20 million followers, posting the screens of some offensive comments aimed at him and his family. Tagging Elon Muskwhich took over the social network for $44 billion in October 2022, wrote: “Eliminating blue checks, forcing pay and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hate, promoting respect and making Twitter a better place may be another. I’m just saying…”. The reply from the South African multibillionaire has not yet arrived, but the topic to discuss is quite serious.