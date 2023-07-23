The Messthetics (ex Fugazi), four tour dates in the Peninsula

After The Messthetics we can find three experienced musicians who let their creativity flow in countless landscapes that go from the most dreamy to the most muscular. It’s about the guitarist Anthony Pirogthe bass player Joe Lally and the drummer Brendan Canty –these last two, former members of the true legend of hardcore Fugazi–. Together they create something that has been called “jazz punk post-hardcore jam” and, really, those who labeled them that way are not very misguided.

It will be the group’s first tour of our territory and their first concerts in our country since their previous visit in 2019, as part of the Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival line-up.

We will be able to see them in Madrid (October 18, TBA), Alicante (October 19, TBA) Málaga (October 20, Sala Marte) and Lisbon (October 21, TBA). Tickets for Malaga can be obtained at this link. In Malaga, they will accompany you Notes To Myself y Sorry for this. The concert will serve to celebrate the ten years of the Moments Festival or International Festival of Contemporary Popular Cultures and Visual Arts.

