The metal machinery of Fear Factory will visit us in November

American metal band Fear Factory return to spain this year with his tour DisrupTour and they do it by giving two concerts: they will perform on friday november 10 in the Razzmatazz 2 room in Barcelona and they will sing the Saturday November 11 in La Sala (WiZink Center) in Madrid. In addition, they will be accompanied by Ignea y Butcher Babies as guest artists. Tickets are already on sale through: doctormusic.com y entradas.com.

With more than thirty years of musical trajectory, Fear Factory embark on a new tour with forty four concerts for all Europawith the new vocalist Milo Sylvester and the drummer Pete Weber (Havok). His sounds of industrial drums, riffs and electronic touches have become his hallmark. The next June 23the band will release “Re-Industrialized”a remastered version of their eighth studio album “The Industrialist”.

The band lands on spain con Butcher Babiesmetal veterans who have been around for fifteen years and have taken all stages of the world by storm with their energy live and with Fierythe Ukrainian prog and melodic metal group that will provide that mix of riffs with cinematic and electronic arrangements that makes them unique.

