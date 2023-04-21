Home » The metaphor of a jammed democracy – Mondoworker
The metaphor of a jammed democracy – Mondoworker

Perhaps ours is no longer a “stuck democracy”; certainly, however, it is still a jammed democracy.

I remember that, exchanging messages with the great Salvatore Veca about the relationship between the DC and the PCI during the long years of the first Republic, the philosopher summarized it by evoking a verse, which has become proverbial, from Ovid: I cannot live without you, nor with you. Already; the two giants of Italian post-war imperfect bipartisanship ended up supporting each other, even though they could not govern together. AND known for example, just to refer to the last decade of that phase, how De Mita managed to contrast Craxi, with whom he governed, precisely through a side game with the PCI. But, after all, the poet’s phrase also fits the dialectic that existed between the DC and the PSI and, precisely, between Craxi himself and De Mita. Another way to express “happy ambiguity”.

Let’s try, however, to take a look at today’s political dynamics. Isn’t there something like this, let’s say, between the Pd and the M5s or, even, between the Third Pole and the Pd? And what about the balances within the individual forces? To remain on the left, perhaps a bond of this nature unites the secretary dem Elly Schlein and the president Stefano Bonaccini politically. Not to mention Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. We will see.

In short, that poetic phrase, beyond the complex alchemy of love (or hate), would seem a formidable metaphor of our national story.

