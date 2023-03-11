Forensic technicians load the body of an American kidnapped by gunmen into a vehicle for transport back to the United States in Matamoros, Mexico, March 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

According to the media and a source familiar with the investigation, suspected drug cartel members handed over five so-called In order to apologize to the four Americans who were previously kidnapped in the border city.

Four Americans were shot and kidnapped shortly after arriving in Matamoros on Friday (March 3), Reuters reported. The four Americans were found on the edge of town on Monday, two of them dead.

Mexican officials also said a Mexican woman was also killed in the firefight on Friday.

Mexican officials handed over the bodies of the two dead to U.S. officials waiting in Matamoros on Thursday afternoon before they were taken across the border back to the United States, a witness told Reuters. The two dead were identified as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown.

An internal government document seen by Reuters indicated that a faction of the Gulf Cartel may be responsible for the kidnapping and that the gunmen may believe that Americans are encroaching on the group’s turf.

Mexican newspapers and social media published photos of a letter from one faction of the cartel. The letter apologized for the events in Matamoros and said the five men involved in the kidnapping would be handed over.

Photos showed the letter sitting with five men in Matamoros whose hands were bound. Mexican sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the handover process but cast doubt on whether the five were responsible for the attack.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas, where Matamoros is based, declined to comment on the reports.

Separately, the attorney general’s office said its investigation indicated that the American was taken by the kidnappers to a clinic where he received medical attention.

Mexican sources said the evidence suggested Wood and Brown likely died from gunshot wounds they received in Matamoros on Friday. Their two surviving companions returned to the United States earlier this week.

The Tamaulipas state attorney general said Monday that the four were likely kidnapped by mistake, but authorities have not yet clarified the cause of the attack.

