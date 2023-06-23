The Mexican youtuber who made the trip in the Titan submarine last year: “I knew I was risking my life”

Youtuber Alan Estrada was the first Mexican to travel aboard the OceanGate company’s Titan submarine, now missing in the North Atlantic with five people on board. Estrada is an actor by trade and also has a YouTube channel, called Alan around the world, and a travel blog. In July 2021 he tried to embark on an expedition to visit the remains of the Titanic, submerged at a depth of 3,800 meters, 600 kilometers south of Canada. However, Titan’s systems failed and the operation was safely cancelled. He did it again, this time successfully, a year later. He now confirms that it was “a spectacular journey” even as he underlines: “I was well aware that I was risking my life, I knew what could have happened.”

Estrada, 42, began receiving dozens of calls on Monday as news broke that contact had been lost with a private submarine en route to visit the remains of the famous ocean liner, which sank in 1912. The search was urgent. . the submersible had an oxygen reserve of only 96 hours. Time was running out. Two days later, Estrada details the expedition he went on.

«Before boarding the Titan, the first carbon fiber submarine capable of reaching 4,000 meters of depth, you have to sign several sheets – says the actor – on which all the risks are explained exactly, including obviously that of losing the life”. He adds: “We knew it was an incredibly risky expedition, we knew we weren’t going to an amusement park”, says Estrada, who insists that those who go on the Titan are adults who are aware and know what kind of exploration they are facing. “One of the clauses, for example, is not to suffer from claustrophobia.”

And he points out that once inside the submarine, if all goes well, it takes about two hours to go down to a depth of 3,800 metres, the remains of the Titanic and the ocean floor are visited for four hours, and another two are used to rise to the surface. This is what happened in the Estrada expedition: «It was one of the most successful – he recalls – The one preceding ours, on the other hand, had lasted 27 hours because they had problems recovering the submarine».

Inside, the Titan is like an empty tube, 6.7 meters long and 2.8 meters wide, in which there are no seats, nor can one stand up. There’s no toilet either, but there’s a safety deposit box instead in case of an emergency. It’s designed to make a short trip, although Estrada believes he has what it takes to keep the crew alive for 96 hours as long as “the sub is intact.”

The vehicle can carry five people, who are usually pilot and co-pilot, and three civilians, called “mission specialists”. Estrada completed his expedition with one of the men who are missing today, the French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet: «At the time he was the co-pilot, but when we arrived at the Titanic he was the pilot of the submarine because he knows the wreck perfectly. He has visited the site of the sinking of the Titanic 40 times. He is one of the most reliable people to launch into the enterprise with. Even if there is always a risk and there are always complications, sometimes it is also internal fires».

Estrada is also well acquainted with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, another of the crew members who is currently missing. «Stockton is a very positive person, he designed the Titan, it’s his dream, it’s his mission», He says. The other three people inside the submarine are British businessman Hamish Harding, an adventurer who holds three Guinness records, and Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-born British businessman and his son Suleman.

Communications with the Titan were cut on Monday after it had barely been sent for an hour and 45 minutes. According to Estrada’s calculations, she was still descending. During the first few metres, communication works via radio, then when the signal is lost, messages are used. If communication doesn’t work for an hour, the submarine has to return to the surface: it’s part of the protocol. Based on that information, the YouTuber believes there is a possibility that the submarine has surfaced and is now in the ocean waiting to be rescued. Because another of the fundamental complications is that the Titan cannot be opened from the inside, only from the outside.

In the worst-case scenario, Estrada points out, something got stuck in the submarine: «If it gets stuck, it has no alternative, it can’t grab objects, it doesn’t have that technology. It would take another submarine to find them» All this, says the actor, is something that the crew member knows: “We knew it was an experimental submersible.” For example, during your first shipping attempt in 2021, the trip was canceled because the ballast system, the mechanism by which the submarine descends and ascends, froze. “Maybe it happened that Titan can only go down because the ballast system is blocked.”

OceanGate offered Estrada a new shipment on July 2, 2022. «The following year the company had changed the ballast system, they were no longer tubes, but a kind of bags with weights. It also had other emergency mechanisms, such as an airbag that activated internally and inflated externally, so that Titan could float and rise to the surface. He concludes: «The safety protocols seemed serious to me, it seemed to me that I was launching a rocket at every stop of the submarine, whether it was on the launch pad, in the water, and before diving, all the equipment stopped, checking all the systems. I don’t know at the moment the level of technology at his disposal».

