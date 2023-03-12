Home World The Miccichè era ends in Forza Italia, Berlusconi appoints Marcello Caruso as new commissioner in Sicily
The Miccichè era ends in Forza Italia, Berlusconi appoints Marcello Caruso as new commissioner in Sicily

The president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, has appointed as new regional commissioner of Forza Italia for Sicily Marcello Caruso, former regional manager of local authorities and provincial coordinator of Forza Italia in Palermo. The letter from the deputies to Berlusconi It ends like this (perhaps, never…

Berlusconi appoints Caruso commissioner in Sicily

