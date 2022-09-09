As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, moon cakes, as the “highlight” on the tongue, are a must-have food for every family. But moon cakes should not be eaten too much, and not everyone is suitable to eat them. So, how to eat moon cakes healthily?

Qin Haixia, a nutritionist from the Clinical Nutrition Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, said in an interview with a reporter from People’s Daily Online that moon cakes are snacks with high fat and sugar, and are not suitable for people with high blood fat and high blood sugar. In addition, normal people should also eat less, eating more easily makes people fat. For example, a piece of egg yolk lotus seed mooncake has about 400 calories, which requires a 56 kg adult woman to jog for about an hour to consume.

How to eat moon cakes healthily without gaining weight? Qin Haixia gave 5 suggestions.

pick and eat

When buying mooncakes, look at the ingredient list and nutritional composition list on the food packaging, and try to choose varieties with relatively low calorie, fat, added sugar and sodium content.

Eat in moderation

Moon cakes contain a lot of fat and sugar. Excessive consumption may cause abdominal distension, abdominal pain, indigestion, loss of appetite, and elevated blood sugar. You can share it with your family, or choose a small package of mooncakes to control your intake from the source.

choose time to eat

Eating moon cakes in the morning can supplement the energy needed in the morning, and it is not easy to gain weight. When eating moon cakes, it is necessary to reduce the intake of the staple food of the main meal, and eat it with vegetables at the same time, which can delay the rise of blood sugar after meals.

Guarantee food safety

When buying moon cakes, you should choose regular merchants, and pay attention to the storage conditions and time.

proper exercise

After eating moon cakes, you can exercise properly, consume excess energy, help you lose weight, and be healthy.

(People’s Daily Online reporter Yan Yan)

