Middle East Occupies Four Seats in BRICS Expansion

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries announced their first expansion in twelve years, and among the six countries invited to join, four are from the Middle East. This development has sparked curiosity as to why the Middle East emerged as the biggest winner in the BRICS expansion.

The primary reason for the Middle East’s inclusion is the universal appeal of the BRICS to developing countries worldwide, including the Middle East. Over the past twelve years, the BRICS has established a stable structure and expanded its influence in global governance. As a result, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, including 9 Middle Eastern countries.

The close economic ties between the BRICS and the Middle East have also contributed to the region’s eagerness to join. China and India are important trading partners of countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the BRICS’ efforts to improve the international trading system will have a positive impact on their economies. Additionally, major energy exporting countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran see joining the BRICS as an opportunity to expand their economic influence.

The Middle East countries value the BRICS cooperation mechanism due to the development experience of the existing BRICS countries, especially China. Middle Eastern countries face common challenges such as climate change, energy transition, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation. Joining the BRICS will allow them to learn from the experiences of the BRICS countries and find solutions to their own economic diversification efforts.

China has played a crucial role in promoting the inclusion of Middle Eastern countries in the BRICS. As the upcoming BRICS presidency in 2022, China has supported the expansion of the organization and expressed its trust in the four Middle Eastern countries. China‘s continuous efforts to diversify the BRICS membership reflect its commitment to including dynamic emerging economies.

The expansion of the BRICS marks a significant development in global governance, giving emerging market countries and developing countries a greater voice. The BRICS’ inclusive nature and willingness to engage with the international community demonstrate its commitment to maintaining international fairness and justice.

More countries, including those from the Middle East, are eagerly looking forward to joining the BRICS. Algeria has already applied for membership, while countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, and Palestine are also interested. The addition of new members is expected to bring new vitality to the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

In conclusion, the Middle East’s inclusion in the BRICS expansion is a testament to the region’s growing economic ties with the BRICS countries and their shared challenges. As the BRICS continues to expand, it aims to include more diverse and dynamic emerging economies, providing a platform for collaboration and development.

Producer: Mully

Producer: Li Chao

Reporter: Li Xiang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

