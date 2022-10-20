[NTDBeijingOctober192022]With 21 days to go before the U.S. midterm elections, a poll shows that the Democrats’ summer advantage is disappearing, and the current economic situation favors the Republicans. In addition, Fox’s latest strength rankings also show that the Republicans will take back control of the House of Representatives in November.

A joint New York Times-Siena College poll released Monday (Oct. 17) found that 49 percent of voters will support the Republican congressional candidate on Nov. 8, while 45 percent will vote Democrat. In September polls, Democrats had a one-point lead.

Voters’ focus on issues such as abortion, student loans and gun violence has cooled since the summer, while the economy has remained the focus of voters. In September, U.S. inflation accelerated for the second month in a row, oil prices remained high, and Wall Street stocks plummeted. A whopping 44% of voters said the economy was the most pressing issue, up from 36% in July. . Two-thirds of voters who care most about the economy support the Republican Party.

Historically, the party of an incumbent U.S. president has often lost midterm elections. Fox’s latest strength ranking continues this prediction.

It is expected that on November 8, the U.S. House of Representatives will likely usher in a red wave, with Republicans winning 232 seats and Democrats winning 203 seats.

For the Republicans, the best-case scenario is expected to win 248 seats, leading the Democrats by a large margin; and even the worst-case scenario is expected to win 220 seats, still exceeding the half-line of 218 seats and becoming the majority party.

However, in the Senate, the two parties are still in a stalemate. It is expected that the Republicans will win 49 seats, the Democrats will win 47 seats, and the other 4 seats will be difficult to decide. Therefore, there is still a lot of variables in who can control the Senate in the end.

Comprehensive report by Shi Jin of NTDTV

