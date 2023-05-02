The Milanese manager died in flight together with the captain of the Frecce Tricolori

He is a manager who has been transplanted to Milan for years, one of the victims of the tragic plane crash that took place on April 29 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, which caused two deaths. This is the 35-year-old Sante Ciaccia, manager of a consulting firm, originally from Monopoli (in Puglia) and, according to reports from Il Giorno, in Milan for 15 years. He leaves behind his wife and 3 year old son. The other one victim is the pilot of the plane, the captain of the Frecce Tricolori Alessio Ghersi of Domodossola (Verbano-Cusio-Ossola). He was 34 years old.

The manager had studied at Bocconi, where he graduated in 2012 and later attended a master’s degree in healthcare management. Since 2020 he worked in a multinational healthcare company. The two were in-laws: Ghersi is the husband of Ciaccia’s wife’s cousin. The latter was in Friuli to attend the planned show of the Frecce Tricolori in Rivolto, which traditionally opens the season of acrobatic corps performances on May 1st. The show, for the record, was canceled due to mourning.

The two had decided, on Saturday afternoon, to fly over Alta Val Torre. At one point the ultralight aircraft they were travelling, a Pioneer 300, crashed on Mount Musi. The prosecutor of Udine has opened an investigation file hypothesizing manslaughter and plane crash, excluding human error given the experience of the pilot. In other words, the aircraft would have been absolutely unmanageable. Numerous messages of emotion arrived for the tragedy. The entire Monopoli mourns the ‘Milanese’ Ciaccia in particular.







