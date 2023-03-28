The military junta that has ruled Myanmar since the coup in February 2021 has announced the dissolution of the National League for Democracy, the political party to which former leader Aung San Suu Kyi belongs. Under a new electoral law passed by the junta, all parties in the country had a few days to re-register as political entities and be able to participate in any future elections. Many parties, including the National League for Democracy, have refused to do so because they do not consider the current government legitimate. In all, forty parties were dissolved.

The National League for Democracy had won a landslide victory in Myanmar’s last election, which was held in November 2020. Three months later, the military carried out a coup, rejecting the election results on allegations of fraud elections that have never been confirmed by any independent observer. Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed and jailed, and is currently serving a prison sentence totaling 33 years after being convicted in a series of court cases on charges that are internationally widely seen as a way to keep her out of politics .

