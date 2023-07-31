The military put Bazoum on the sidelines ~ military dohouatt

Nigerian flag waving in an azure sky; photo credit: unplash

Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Another Rebellion puts an end to the functions of a democratically elected president: Mohamed Bazoum. It takes place in Niger, a country in West Africa. Despite the risks of a security stall, the Nigerien military swept away President Mohamed Bazoum. They no doubt wanted to show solidarity with their brothers in arms in Mali and Burkina Faso, with which Niger shares common borders. Weird solidarity.

The Nigerian military curse

Bis repeated. This is the story that ends up catching up with Niger. Three years ago, democratic elections were held for the first time in Niger. But there. Once again our hopes were dashed. Indeed, the country is now plunged into security uncertainty. Indeed, last Wednesday, the news coming from Niamey, the capital of Niger, was not brilliant. The military seized power to impeach the president. Also, we were surprised that the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, had just been ousted from power by members of his Republican Guard, after only three years in office.

READ ALSO From cocoa to chocolate, Ivory Coast makes its transition

Full power of the military

In order to be on the same wavelength as their neighbors in the sub-region – Burkina, Mali, Guinea, Sudan… – the Nigerien soldiers have decided to let the arms speak. So we shouldn’t blame them too much. It’s less difficult to drive out a democratically elected president than to drive out jihadists. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) have done what they know how to do best in such circumstances: they have condemned him with the utmost vigor. In a lacunary statement, ECOWAS called ” the authors of this act to immediately and unconditionally release the President of the Republic“. We want to laugh out loud. On Saturday, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) tapped the table. He asks the soldiers to return immediately and unconditionally to their barracks.

The ECOWAS Commission condemns the attempted coup in Niger/ ECOWAS Commission condemns the attempted coup in Niger pic.twitter.com/0iYWCqLU18 — Ecowas – Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) July 26, 2023

condemnation of ECOWAS: Photo credit: Twitter page

The situation in Niger

Niger is a country rich in natural resources such as oil, uranium, bauxite, coal. However, since the 1960s it has been plagued by incessant coups, which limits its ability to profit from its raw materials. Previous presidents such as Diori Hamani (1974) and Mamadou Tandja have been associated with putschs. To a lesser degree, Salou Djibo. In short, faces that are always associated with putsch attempts. However, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, the country’s new strongman, justified the coup by evoking an unstable security situation and “poor economic and social governance”. However, the question arises: if the military invested so much in the fight against terrorism, could Niger experience real stability?

The soldiers in place

Now, the military set up the CNSP, headed by a new president, the right arm of Mohamed Bazoum. Indeed, it is General Abdourahamane Tchiani. He was the head of the presidential guard of Niger. He is behind the fall of President Mohamed Bazoum. Who will neglect themselves in the division of the cake? Until then, this soldier in his fifties and commander of the presidential guard had been discreet on the public scene. On Friday, he appeared in broad daylight on national TV as president of the junta that took power.

France drops Niger

On July 29, in a press release, France announced the suspension, with immediate effect, of all its development aid and budget support actions in Niger. Indeed, this divorce would risk causing major upheavals on both sides. A quarter of French uranium comes from Niger. On the other hand, the Niger state depends largely on development aid from France. Moreover, following demonstrations in front of the French embassy in Niamey, the French government said France would retaliate if its nationals were attacked.

Press release from France

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

