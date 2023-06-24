The military uprising of the Wagner group in Russia as it happens

Since Friday evening, the Russian paramilitary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have launched a military insurrection against the Russian army, after Prigozhin accused Russian military commands of attacking his men, as well as attacking his men. ineptitude and corruption. “The evil generated by the military commands of this country must be stopped,” Prigozhin said, announcing that he would lead his men to Russian territory in a “march for justice”: “We are 25,000 and we will resolve the chaos that is taking place in this country”. On Friday night the men of the Wagner group entered Rostov-on-Don, a city of over a million inhabitants not far from the Ukrainian border, and Prigozhin says it has been fully occupied. The Wagner group has threatened to arrive in Moscow if its demands are not met.

In response to the allegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an address to the nation called Prigozhin’s actions an act of treason and a “stab in the back,” and said the regular army had already received all necessary orders to take care of the situation. The Post has opened a liveblog to follow the situation.

