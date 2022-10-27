Reuters



Financial Associated Press, October 26 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Wednesday (October 26) local time, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the medium-term fiscal plan originally scheduled to be launched on October 31 was postponed to November 17.

Postponing the medium-term fiscal plan for two and a half weeks is also the first policy decision of the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he officially took office. Hunt explained that more time would help the government make “time-tested decisions”.

The UK Treasury statement said the fiscal plan would enable the UK government to cut public spending, reduce debt and restore stability on a sustainable basis. According to media analysis, the plan is expected to fill a potential public finance gap of up to 40 billion pounds.

In addition, the fiscal plan will be released with independent economic and fiscal forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), which will be upgraded to a full autumn budget. The “mini-budget” without the document previously sparked financial turmoil and shook the country’s credibility.

The ‘mini-budget’ crisis is vividly remembered

Last month, the Truss government’s chancellor of the exchequer Quasi Kwarten announced a “mini-budget” containing multiple tax cuts, sparking concerns about the further expansion of Britain’s debt and becoming the direct cause of Truss’ resignation. . Truss admitted to “overthinking and rushing” and apologised for it.

In his inaugural speech yesterday, Sunak, who was appointed by King Charles III of the United Kingdom, emphasized that the United Kingdom is facing a “huge economic crisis” and that the new government’s focus is to stabilize the economy and restore confidence, “which means that difficult decisions are about to be made.”

Today, Hunt added, “The UK can become a balance-of-payments country. Therefore, the medium-term fiscal plan is extremely important, and it can prove that debt can be reduced in the medium term.” Some media pointed out that the British government is expected to coordinate monetary and fiscal coordination with the Bank of England. Policies, it should be unlikely that the previous “distinctive” scenario will occur again.

However, some analysts believe that the postponement of the announcement of the fiscal plan will complicate the Bank of England’s interest rate meeting next week. At that time, the Bank of England may have to make interest rate changes and issue economic forecasts without knowing the fiscal details.