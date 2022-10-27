Home World The ‘mini-budget’ crisis is vivid in the UK government’s delay in releasing fiscal plans, apparently cautious
World

The ‘mini-budget’ crisis is vivid in the UK government’s delay in releasing fiscal plans, apparently cautious

by admin
The ‘mini-budget’ crisis is vivid in the UK government’s delay in releasing fiscal plans, apparently cautious
Reuters

Financial Associated Press, October 26 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Wednesday (October 26) local time, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the medium-term fiscal plan originally scheduled to be launched on October 31 was postponed to November 17.

Postponing the medium-term fiscal plan for two and a half weeks is also the first policy decision of the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he officially took office. Hunt explained that more time would help the government make “time-tested decisions”.

The UK Treasury statement said the fiscal plan would enable the UK government to cut public spending, reduce debt and restore stability on a sustainable basis. According to media analysis, the plan is expected to fill a potential public finance gap of up to 40 billion pounds.

In addition, the fiscal plan will be released with independent economic and fiscal forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), which will be upgraded to a full autumn budget. The “mini-budget” without the document previously sparked financial turmoil and shook the country’s credibility.

The ‘mini-budget’ crisis is vividly remembered

Last month, the Truss government’s chancellor of the exchequer Quasi Kwarten announced a “mini-budget” containing multiple tax cuts, sparking concerns about the further expansion of Britain’s debt and becoming the direct cause of Truss’ resignation. . Truss admitted to “overthinking and rushing” and apologised for it.

In his inaugural speech yesterday, Sunak, who was appointed by King Charles III of the United Kingdom, emphasized that the United Kingdom is facing a “huge economic crisis” and that the new government’s focus is to stabilize the economy and restore confidence, “which means that difficult decisions are about to be made.”

See also  Astana, Putin: "Asia plays a key role in the multipolar world". Waiting for the summit with Erdogan

Today, Hunt added, “The UK can become a balance-of-payments country. Therefore, the medium-term fiscal plan is extremely important, and it can prove that debt can be reduced in the medium term.” Some media pointed out that the British government is expected to coordinate monetary and fiscal coordination with the Bank of England. Policies, it should be unlikely that the previous “distinctive” scenario will occur again.

However, some analysts believe that the postponement of the announcement of the fiscal plan will complicate the Bank of England’s interest rate meeting next week. At that time, the Bank of England may have to make interest rate changes and issue economic forecasts without knowing the fiscal details.

You may also like

Xi Jinping to Biden: “We must work together,...

Thai transgender Anne Jkn buys Miss Universe

The civil aviation industry has resumed many international...

French and German leaders hold talks in Paris...

Expert: Tight diesel supplies are revealing the real...

Ukraine latest news. The US accelerates nuclear weapons...

The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962: Thus the...

Li Keqiang finally tried to save private enterprises?Analysis:...

USA: Google agrees to cooperate with justice in...

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy