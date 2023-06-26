“The minimum wage will increase to 12.41 euros per hour in 2024”. The request of the German commission which updates the figure every year

Il legal minimum wage in Germania is expected to increase by 41 cents to €12.41 per hour in early 2024. recommendation for the raise comes from the Minimum Wage Commission made up of representatives of the employers and gods labor unions. In a further step, the lower salary limit will be increased to 12.82 euros from 1 January 2025. The recommendation was not made unanimously, German media reported. Workers’ representatives in the Commission are against what they consider an insufficient increase.

The recommendation has yet to be implemented by decree of Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil, scheduled for next fall. Nearly six million workers will likely be directly affected by the increase. It is usually one formality, but given the disagreement on the subject, there are now doubts. On October 1, 2022, the government Spd-Verdi-Fdp had raised, as an exception directly through a law, the minimum wage from 10.45 euros to 12 euros per hour.

