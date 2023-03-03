LONDON – To draw a parallel to the story, imagine that at a certain point, in an Italian newspaper, all the Whatsapp chats and private conversations of the Conte government and the then prime minister, the former health minister Roberto Speranza and the entire executive during the Covid emergency.

This is exactly what is happening in Great Britain these days. All chats from the government of Boris Johnsonin office during the pandemic peak and the lockdowns that began in 2020, ended up in the newspaper Daily Telegraphfor the reasons that we will explain below.