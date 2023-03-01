Home World The Minister of Transport in Greece resigned | Info
World

The Minister of Transport in Greece resigned | Info

by admin
The Minister of Transport in Greece resigned | Info

In the collision of two trains in Greece, at least 38 people died, the Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport resigned today, and a three-day national mourning was declared.

Source: Profimedia

In the collision of two trains in Greece near the city of Larissa 38 people died, while 130 people were injured. Because of that three days of mourning declared in Greecewrites the Greek portal “Ekatemerini”.

Also, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis resignedu. Out of a total of 130 injured people, 66 of them were kept in hospital treatment, while six people are in intensive care.

According to Greek media, the largest number of passengers were students, and it is added that the alleged number of dead is unofficially 42. He stated that he takes full responsibility because it is “the least he could do”.

In the previous three and a half years, we made maximum efforts to improve the situation. Unfortunately, those efforts were not enough to prevent such an accident. This is very difficult for all of us as well as for me personally“, said Karamanlis.

The British “BBC” writes that it is the head of the station in Larisa was detained on suspicion of manslaughter. He was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm by negligence.

See also  Haiti, Prime Minister Joseph resigns. Ariel Henry will succeed him

He was in charge of signalling, but denies any fault and blames the possibility of technical failure as the cause of the accident. The investigation is still ongoing, investigating why the two trains were on the same track when they collided.

(WORLD)

You may also like

‘NY Times’ buries Israeli military complicity in West...

The nurse delighted with the appearance | Magazine

Another freight train derailment accident in the United...

roads blocked, inhabitants locked up at home –...

Who is Giuseppe Graviano: biography

ALIS / Verso LetExpo 2023, Grimaldi: ‘Promoting and...

Chen Jizhong, the current H5N1 poultry transmission person...

Lay’s glasses who goes to university today

Finland’s parliament has approved the country’s membership of...

The consumption of adulterated and counterfeit drinks in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy