The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of African countries mediating the Ukraine issue: China supports all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis – yqqlm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of African countries mediating the Ukraine issue: China supports all efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukraine crisis

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-20 15:49

CCTV News Client News On June 20, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked: According to reports, a few days ago, dignitaries from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Comoros, Egypt, Congo (Brazzaville), Uganda and other African countries visited Ukraine and Russia to actively mediate on the Ukrainian issue. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited African countries to a global peace summit organized by Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia welcomes African countries’ balanced approach to the Ukraine crisis. How does China view the efforts of African countries to mediate on the Ukraine issue?

Spokesman Mao Ning said that China supports all efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis and appreciates the active role South Africa and other African countries have played in this effort. Facts have proved that war and sanctions cannot solve the problem, and dialogue and negotiation are the only feasible way out. China is willing to work with all parties including African countries to create favorable conditions for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

