Source Title: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the South Korean Foreign Minister’s remarks about “THAAD”, the South Korean side should act cautiously and seek a fundamental solution

In response to the South Korean Foreign Minister’s remarks on the THAAD issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday that the new official cannot ignore the old account. Regarding major and sensitive issues concerning the security of neighboring countries, the ROK should continue to act prudently and seek fundamental solutions.

At the regular press conference that day, a reporter asked: On the 25th, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said at the hearing of the South Korean National Assembly that China and South Korea have a long history of exchanges, and the two sides should lead the healthy and mature development of bilateral relations, but in the process There are gaps in communication, trust and strategic dialogue. South Korea’s “Three Nos” policy on the THAAD issue is not a commitment to China or an agreement reached by the two sides, but its own position expressed by the South Korean side. This matter concerns South Korea’s national security and sovereignty, and should be judged by the South Korean side. It is difficult to accept China‘s request for the South Korean side to fulfill its commitment. In the face of the intensifying nuclear threat from the DPRK, China should no longer advocate the “three nos” policy, but should play a constructive role in realizing the denuclearization of the DPRK. What is China‘s comment?

In this regard, Zhao Lijian said that China‘s opposition to the US deployment of THAAD in South Korea is not aimed at the South Korean side, but at the bad intention of the US to harm China‘s strategic security. The solemn statement made by the ROK side on the THAAD issue in 2017 is still in my ears, and it has also played a key role in enhancing mutual trust and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao Lijian pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea 30 years ago, the relations between the two countries have developed comprehensively and rapidly, which has not only benefited the two peoples, but also promoted regional peace, stability and development. The achievements of 30 years of cooperation should be cherished by both sides, and it is even more necessary for both sides to continue to move forward on this basis. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi quoted an ancient saying of Confucius during his first meeting with the new South Korean foreign minister not long ago: “If you don’t have trust in people, you don’t know what they can do.” Communication should be the same.

“What I want to point out here is that no matter which party is in power in any country, no matter what its internal political needs are, its foreign policy should maintain basic continuity and stability. This is not only respecting history, but also respecting oneself, and more importantly, respecting its neighbors. The proper way to deal with each other,” Zhao Lijian said.

Regarding the DPRK nuclear issue, Zhao Lijian said that China has always advocated that the issue of the Korean Peninsula should be resolved through dialogue and consultation. Over the years, China has made unremitting efforts to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula and establish a permanent peace mechanism on the peninsula, which has maintained the overall peace and stability of the peninsula. China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard in a responsible manner.